San Francisco Giants to Put Photo Cutouts of Fans in the Stands at Oracle Park

The San Francisco Giants may not have fans at Oracle Park this season, but the stands won’t be completely empty.

In a letter to season-ticket holders, the team said that fans won’t be able to attend games in person due to the coronavirus pandemic but can submit photos of themselves to be a part of the "Giants Fan Cutout Program."

The season-ticket holders can submit images at no cost while non-season-ticket holders will need to pay $99, according to ESPN. These cutouts will be made of weatherproof material, the team says, and will be placed as close to the season-ticket holders’ seats as possible.

San Francisco’s Oracle Park has nearly 42,000 seats. Last season, there were 26,000 season-ticket holders.

The Giants will play 30 home games as a part of MLB’s restart plan. The season is expected to begin on July 23 or July 24. San Francisco will face each National League West opponent ten times while playing American League West teams for an additional four games each to make up the schedule.