Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles was detained by police in Key West, Fla., earlier this week after a Monroe County sheriff deputy found him sleeping behind a Federal Express building at the airport.

Toles reportedly refused to move and was arrested. Jail records show he appeared to be homeless, and his arrest report listed his address as “the streets of Key West.”

His bond was set at $500, and his arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.

Toles has a history of anxiety issues prior to signing with the Dodgers in 2016. He played in the Tampa Bay Rays system 2012-14, but the two sides separated in 2015 after Toles requested his release.

The Georgia native ended up working in the frozen food section of a grocery store in his home state before signing with the Dodgers in 2016. He then surged from single-A to the big leagues in a matter of months, eventually debuting on July 8, 2016. From 2016-18, Toles appeared in 96 games and hit .286/.333/.459, also compiling an impressive slash line of .364/.423/.455 during the 2016 postseason.

But the speedy outfielder tore his ACL in 2017 while trying to make a running catch to preserve a no-hitter by teammate Julio Urias, then spent all of 2019 on the restricted list for personal reasons.

