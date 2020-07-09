MLB Releases 2021 Schedule: Yankees-Mets to Meet on 20th Anniversary of 9/11

MLB announced its 2021 regular season schedule on Thursday, marking the fourth consecutive season in which all 30 teams are scheduled to play on traditional Opening Day.

The 2021 season will start on Thursday, April 1.

The season will begin with 10 divisional matchups, among other games.

Interleague play will feature the AL East vs. NL East, AL Central vs. NL Central and AL West vs. NL West.

The Yankees and Mets will play at Citi Field between September 10-12th, playing on the 20th anniversary of September 11. The two teams will play earlier in the season during Fourth of July weekend.

Among other notable matchups, the Dodgers will face off against the Nationals in an early-season 2019 NLDS matchup. And the Braves will host the Cardinals for a four-game series across Father's Day weekend in another 2019 playoff rematch.

The All-Star game will take place on Tuesday, July 13 in Atlanta.

The regular season is set to conclude on Sunday, October 3.

Earlier this week, MLB announced its shortened 60-game schedule for the 2020 season. Each team plays only teams within its division and the corresponding division of the other league.