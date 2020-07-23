Report: FOX to Use Virtual Fans for 2020 Games

FOX will use virtual fans for its broadcasts of MLB games in 2020, according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.

The virtual fans will first be used on Saturday afternoon as the Cubs face the Brewers at Wrigley Field in Chicago. FOX will also broadcast the Nationals’ matchup with the Yankees on Saturday night.

“Pretty quick after this pandemic hit we thought we could be in a position to produce games without crowds,” FOX Sports executive vice president Brad Zager told Marchand. “We were dead set on trying to make the broadcast with no crowd feel as authentic and organic as possible. We want to give people an escape.”

FOX will reportedly be able to select the virtual attendance of its choosing. The network will also be able to manually adjust the fake crowd noise for both the home and visiting teams, per Marchand. The fake fans in attendance will dress appropriately for the weather, and they can even start the wave.

FOX is currently also working with the NFL in order to use virtual crowds in 2020.