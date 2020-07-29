The Miami Marlins' total of coronavirus cases is up to 16 after an additional player tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The Marlins' active roster, over half of which has tested positive for the virus, is currently isolating in Philadelphia after MLB halted the team's games through Sunday. The latest player case is the only positive result in the latest round of the team's testing, per Rosenthal. Two coaches have also reportedly tested positive in addition to the 16 player cases.

On Tuesday, it was reported that four additional players tested positive after 11 players had positive cases as of Monday. The Philadelphia Phillies, who finished a series with the Marlins on Sunday, have had their games suspended through Thursday as a precaution. All coronavirus tests for the Phillies over the past two days have returned negative results, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said the Marlins' outbreak could put MLB's season at risk but it does not currently need to be shut down. On Wednesday, Fauci warned that the outbreak could become an issue outside the Marlins' situation: "If it can happen to the Marlins, it can happen to the other teams.”

On July 23, Fauci threw the ceremonial first pitch of the Opening Day game between the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees. The Yankees and Orioles also have been impacted by the Marlins' outbreak. Miami was supposed to host the Orioles for two games, on Monday and Tuesday, before playing twice more on Wednesday and Thursday in Baltimore. The Yankees were slated to play the Phillies four times this week, twice in Philadelphia on Monday and Tuesday, and then Wednesday and Thursday in the Bronx.

Instead, Baltimore now will host the Yankees for two games, Wednesday and Thursday. The four games the Orioles were scheduled for play against Miami, as well as the four Phillies-Yankees games, have been postponed.