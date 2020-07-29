More than a dozen members of the Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19, but the coronavirus has yet to spread to their Opening Day opponent.

All members of the Phillies tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Wednesday marks the second straight day without a positive test for Philadelphia.

Miami’s string of positive tests has forced a schedule alteration for a number of clubs. Philadelphia’s matchups against the Yankees on Monday and Tuesday were postponed, with its next game slated to be held vs. Toronto on Friday. The Yankees will take the field once again on Wednesday night as they face the Orioles.

The Marlins are slated to be off until Aug. 4, when they face the Phillies, though that matchup is still somewhat in doubt. Another Marlins player tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the team's total to 16 players and two coaches, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The Phillies are currently 3–1 in 2020 as they seek their first playoff appearance since 2011. Joe Girardi is currently in his first year as Philadelphia's manager.