After the latest round of coronavirus testing, the Miami Marlins had four additional players test positive, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

This means that 17 players have reportedly tested positive over the past five days. On Monday, there were 11 players and two coaches as the total confirmed cases on Miami's roster.

The team remains in Philadelphia after Monday night's home opener against the Baltimore Orioles was canceled. According to Rosenthal, one of the team members who tested positive had a subsequent test that came back negative.

In order for a player to be eligible to rejoin the team, they would need two negative tests recorded 24 hours apart.

As a result of the Marlins outbreak, the Philadelphia Phillies postponed Monday's game against the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies hosted the Marlins over the weekend but have had no players test positive in the early round of results, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

Tuesday night's Phillies game against the Yankees was also postponed.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred appeared on MLB Network and said that the Miami outbreak was not a "nightmare" scenario for the league and trusted the protocols in place.