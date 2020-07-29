Nick Markakis Returning to Braves After Initially Opting Out

Braves outfielder Nick Markakis has elected to rejoin the franchise after initially opting out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.

The former All-Star outfielder announced his decision Wednesday afternoon.

On July 6, Markakis decided against playing for a number of reasons, including the unappealing empty stadiums and health protocols affecting his preparation. He was one of 14 major-league players who had opted out of the 2020 season.

“I’m going against my [previous decision],” he said Wednesday. “I’d like to come back. In the pit of my stomach, I felt like I needed to be out there. It didn’t sit well with me.”

After nine seasons with Baltimore, Markakis is now set to enter his sixth season with Atlanta. He is expected to competing for a spot in a crowded Braves outfield.

Markakis, who is currently a free agent after this season, hit .285 with nine homers and 62 RBIs in 2019. He was an All-Star in 2018.

The Braves enter Wednesday night's action against the Rays with a 2-3 record.