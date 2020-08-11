Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron has received a 20-game suspension following his role in the benches-clearing brawl with A's center fielder Ramon Laureano on Sunday, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Laureano received a six-game suspension, reports The San Franciso Chronicle's Susan Slusser.

Nightengale pointed out Cintron's ban is believed to be the largest ever levied against an MLB coach.

After being hit by a pitch for the second time on Sunday and three times in the series, Laureano gestured toward pitcher Humberto Castellanos about his slider. On Monday, Laureano told ESPN that Cintron responded with an expletive and "said in Spanish something you don't say about my mother."

Cintron stepped out of the dugout and motioned for Laureano to come at him. Both teams' benches emptied and A's catcher Dustin Garneau tackled Laureano to keep him from getting hurt.

"I regret charging that [Cintron]," Laureano told media members Monday afternoon. "I'm a man, I'm a freaking man. Whatever happens, happens. I'll take it. I couldn't keep my cool and I should have. And I wasted my time with that guy."

When contacted by ESPN, Cintron denied talking about Laureano's mother.

Prior to his suspension, Cintron was expected to receive a significantly higher ban than Laureano since he is a coach and is supposed to set a higher standard for how to behave in games. Additionally, teams are not supposed to fight this season under MLB's COVID-19 protocols.