San Diego Padres left fielder Tommy Pham (28) hits a solo home run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Padres outfielder Tommy Pham is expected to miss four to six weeks after breaking the hamate bone in his right hand on Sunday.

Pham will undergo surgery on his injured hand. He suffered the injury in the ninth inning of his team’s 5-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Pham could be out the rest of the regular season, but San Diego manager Jayce Tingler told SiriusXM he was optimistic about a speedier recovery. The Padres are 11-12 on the season and hope to have him back in time to make a push for the newly expanded 16-team playoff field.

"Knowing Tommy, knowing his pain tolerance, I think we're hoping, you know is there a chance that that gets sped up a week, two weeks?" Tingler told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. "Is there a chance, towards the end of the year, where hopefully if we're in the playoffs, to give us a shot [at his return]?"

Pham, 32, started the 2020 season off in a bit of a slump in comparison to his normal level of production. Through 23 games Pham has posted a slash line .207/.316/.293 with two home runs in 95 appearances at the plate.

Pham, who began his career in St. Louis is playing his first season with the Padres after spending last year with the Rays. The Rays previously acquired Pham in a 2018 midseason trade with the Cardinals.