The Washington Nationals will be without the reigning World Series MVP for the rest of the way as they look to defend their title in 2020.

Starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg was placed on the 60-day injured list and will undergo surgery next week, manager Dave Martinez told reporters on Saturday, effectively ending the 32-year-old right-hander's season.

The decision comes one day after Martinez confirmed the pitcher had been diagnosed with carpal tunnel neuritis in his right wrist and the team was considering surgery.

Since the team is nearly halfway through MLB's shortened 60-game season, the long-term goal is for Strasburg to return healthy for next spring training, Martinez said.

Washington initially placed Strasburg on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 15 after a rocky start to his season. He was scratched from his first couple of starts before making his season debut on Aug. 9 against the Orioles, but he left during a five-run fifth inning. He shook his right hand vigorously after one pitch and said after the game the problem was still something he was trying to work through.

Strasburg pitched again on Aug. 14 but was removed after recording just two outs due to his hand issue.

"His thumb just goes numb. There's like tingling in there. And they said it's from his wrist," Martinez said after the game. "I'm going to do everything I can to take care of him. I don't want to see him out there shaking his hand in pain. I think the best thing right now is to kind of shut him down and see if we can get this straightened out."

The Nationals placed Strasburg on the IL this season for the first time since 2018. The righty went 0–1 with a 10.80 ERA in two starts after signing a $245 million, seven-year contract with the club in the offseason.

After winning its first World Series title in 2019, Washington has struggled to repeat its success this summer. The club currently sits in last place in the National League East with a 9–13 record.

