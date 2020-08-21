Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg was diagnosed with carpal tunnel neuritis in his throwing hand after landing on the injured list earlier this month.

While speaking to the media Friday, Nationals manager Dave Martinez announced Strasburg received the diagnosis after visiting a nerve specialist Thursday. Martinez said the team is still coming up with a plan to address the injury and admitted surgery is an option.

The team classified Strasburg's injury as "carpal tunnel neuritis of the right hand" when it initially placed him on the IL.

The 32-year-old Strasburg's 2020 season got off to a rocky beginning after being scratched from the rotation his first couple of starts. He finally made his season debut on Aug. 9 against the Orioles but left during a five-run fifth inning. He shook his right hand vigorously after one pitch and said after the game the problem was still something he was trying to work through.

Strasburg pitched again on Aug. 14 but was removed after recording just two outs due to his hand issue.

"His thumb just goes numb. There's like tingling in there. And they said it's from his wrist," Martinez said after the game. "I'm going to do everything I can to take care of him. I don't want to see him out there shaking his hand in pain. I think the best thing right now is to kind of shut him down and see if we can get this straightened out."

The next day, the Nationals placed Strasburg on the IL for the first time since 2018. The righty is 0–1 with a 10.80 ERA in two starts this season.

After leading Washington to its first World Series title in 2019, Strasburg signed a $245 million, seven-year contract with the club this offseason.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.