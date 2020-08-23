The San Francisco Giants have designated outfielder Hunter Pence for assignment, the club announced Sunday.

Pence signed as a free agent this past February after making the 2019 AL All-Star team with the Rangers in 2019. He previously played with San Francisco between 2012-2018, where he made one All-Star team and won two World Series with the club.

The veteran outfielder was cut as part of a series of roster moves that saw San Francisco acquire infielder Daniel Robertson in a trade with Tampa Bay and reinstating pitcher Sam Coonrod from the 10-day IL.

Pence, 37, went 5-for-52 with two home runs for the Giants in 2020.

The Giants enter Sunday's action with the Diamondbacks just 13-16 and in last place in the NL West.