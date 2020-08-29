Report: A's Acquire IF Tommy La Stella in Trade With Angels

The Oakland Athletics have reportedly acquired infielder Tommy La Stella in a trade with Angels, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The Angels will receive middle infielder Franklin Barreto in return.

Angels Baseball-USA TODAY Sports

La Stella, 31, has hit .273/.371/.475 in 28 games this season, seeing time at both first and second base. He enjoyed a breakout season in 2019, hitting .295/.346/.486 with 16 home runs in 80 games, making his first All-Star team. La Stella will hit free agency at the end of this season.

Barreto, 24, is a former top prospect who debuted in 2017 at 21 years old. He has yet to hit his stride at the. major-league level, batting .180/.210/.360 in 219 career plate appearances. Barreto has appeared in 15 games this season, going hitless in 10 plate appearances with seven strikeouts.

The A's did not play their game Friday night against the Astros after a pre-game, 42-second moment of silence in honor of Jackie Robinson day. Both teams placed No. 42 jerseys at home plate ahead of the game's scheduled first pitch, before walking off the field.