Rays DH José Martínez Traded To Cubs For Cash, 2 Players to be Named Later

Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter José Martínez has been traded to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for two players to be named player or cash considerations, the team announced Sunday.

In order to make room for Martínez on the roster, the Cubs designated catcher Josh Phegley for assignment.

Martínez, who is hitting .239 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 24 games this season, should address a weakness for the Cubs this season: hitting lefthanders. He has posted a .319/.392/.554 slash line against left-handed pitchers in 336 career plate appearances, while the Cubs this season are slashing .208/.325/.333 against lefties.

Martínez spent the first four seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals before joining the Rays in a January 2020 trade with Randy Arozarena.