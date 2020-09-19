Tigers Manager Ron Gardenhire Retires, Citing Health Reasons

Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire announced he was retiring on Saturday, effective immediately. Gardenhire cited health reasons stemming from a recent bout with food poisoning—along with subsequent stomach ailments and stress of the job—as his reasons for stepping down.

"This is tough. It's a tough day for me. Didn't expect it, to be honest, when I walked in today. But I know the way I've been feeling," Gardenhire said, per Jason Beck of MLB.com. "I don't want to feel like I'm running out on everybody, but I know I have to take care of my health.

"This is the right thing for me to do right now. I know I have to get myself feeling better."

Gardenhire, 62, was in his third season as the team's manager. He had previously managed the Minnesota Twins from 2002-14, leading the franchise to the postseason six times and winning the American League Manager of the Year award in 2010.

The Tigers released a statement from Gardenhire, in which he called the day "bittersweet" and thanks the Twins and Tigers for the managing opportunities.

Tigers general manager Al Avila said Gardenhire informed him of the decision earlier in the day. Bench coach Lloyd McClendon will serve as manager for the rest of the season.