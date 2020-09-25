2020 MLB Postseason Seeding and Matchups

The MLB playoffs will look a little different this year, with over half the league earning a ticket to the dance.

To make up for a shortened season, the league expanded the postseason field from 10 teams to 16. The top two teams in each division will make the playoffs, plus two wild-card teams from each league. The wild-card round will feature all 16 teams playing in a best-of-three series, to be played at the home park of the higher-seeded team.

The top three seeds (Nos. 1-3) in each league will be given to the three division winners (East, Central, West) based on their records.

The next three seeds (Nos. 4-6) will go to each division's second-place teams, while the final two seeds (Nos. 7-8) will be assigned to the two teams with the next best records, regardless of their division and division standing.

As the last few days of the regular season play out, here are the current playoff seeds and matchups if the season were to end today. This will be updated throughout the weekend, through the final day of the regular season on Sunday.

American League:

No. 1 Tampa Bay Rays (East winner) vs. No. 8 Toronto Blue Jays (WC No. 2)

No. 2 Minnesota Twins (Central leader) vs. No. 7 Cleveland Indians (WC No. 1)

No. 3 Oakland Athletics (West winner) vs. No. 6 Houston Astros (West runner-up)

No. 4 Chicago White Sox (Central runner-up) vs. No. 5 New York Yankees (East runner-up)

National League:

No. 1 Los Angeles Dodgers (West winner) vs. No. 8 San Francisco Giants (WC No. 2)

No. 2 Atlanta Braves (East winner) vs. No. 7 Cincinnati Reds (WC No. 1)

No. 3 Chicago Cubs (Central winner) vs. No. 6 Miami Marlins (East runner-up)

No. 4 San Diego Padres (West runner-up) vs. No. 5 St. Louis Cardinals (Central runner-up)