Nationals manager Dave Martinez is extending his contract with the team, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Martinez had previously been on a three-year, $2.8 million contract which he signed in 2017, but he had a club option of $1.2 million to extend his contract through the 2021 season. The details of his new deal are still unclear, according to Heyman.

The Washington Post also reported that the two parties had agreed to an extension.

The news comes just weeks after the Nationals secured an extension with their general manager, Mike Rizzo, through the 2023 season. Rizzo said he was working on securing a deal for Martinez immediately following his contract announcement.

“That’s priority one, to get Davey taken care of. My plan is and my preference is to not pick up the option and go well beyond that," Rizzo said.

The duo has worked together for three years, including last year's World Series win. Washington was eliminated from 2020 postseason contention on Thursday.

Martinez previously said he wanted to continue managing the Nationals despite this season's struggles.

"I’ve had a good relationship with the Lerner family, they know how I feel about being here, I love it, I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else," Martinez said.