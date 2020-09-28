MLB's shortened 60-game regular season has come to a close, and the league's 16-team expanded playoff format is set.

More than half of MLB teams reached the postseason this year under the new structure with series being held in neutral sites past the first round. This year's postseason features four rounds, including the new wild card series. All first-round games will be played at the home ballpark of the higher seeds.

The final postseason seedings came down to the wire with four spots up for grabs in the National League and a tight American League Central title race entering Sunday. The Brewers edged out the Giants for the NL No. 8 seed, while the Cardinals and Reds held on to their spots. Both the Twins and White Sox lost their season finales, allowing Minnesota to clinch its second straight division title.

The wild card series starts with all four AL games on Tuesday, and the NL action kicks off on Wednesday.

Check Out the Wild Card Series Matchups and Broadcast Schedule:

American League:

Houston Astros (No. 6) at Minnesota Twins (No. 3):

Game 1: Sept. 29, 2 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 2: Sept. 30, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Game 3: Oct. 1, TBD (ESPN/TBS)*

Chicago White Sox (No. 7) at Oakland A's (No. 2):

Game 1: Sept. 29, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Sept. 30, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: Oct. 1, TBD (ESPN/TBS)*

Toronto Blue Jays (No. 8) at Tampa Bay Rays (No. 1):

Game 1: Sept. 29, 5 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 2: Sept. 30, 4 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 3: Oct. 1, TBD (ESPN/TBS)*

New York Yankees (No. 5) at Cleveland Indians (No. 4):

Game 1: Sept. 29, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Sept. 30, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: Oct. 1, TBD (ESPN/TBS)*

National League:

Cincinnati Reds (No. 7) at Atlanta Braves (No. 2):

Game 1: Sept. 30, Noon ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Oct. 1, TBD (ESPN/TBS)

Game 3: Oct. 2, TBD (ESPN/TBS)*

Miami Marlins (No. 6) at Chicago Cubs (No. 3):

Game 1: Sept. 30, 2 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 2: Oct. 1, TBD (ESPN/TBS)

Game 3: Oct. 2, TBD (ESPN/TBS)*

St. Louis Cardinals (No. 5) at San Diego Padres (No. 4):

Game 1: Sept. 30, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Game 2: Oct. 1, TBD (ESPN/TBS)

Game 3: Oct. 2, TBD (ESPN/TBS)*

Milwaukee Brewers (No. 8) at Los Angeles Dodgers (No. 1):