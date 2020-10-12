The Rays seem to have a new hero in each game of their run through the American League playoffs, and outfielder Manuel Margot was the one to step up to Monday.

Margot got the scoring started with a three-run homer in the first inning to give former Astros pitcher Charlie Morton some breathing room before he took the mound at Petco Park in San Diego. And Margot followed up his heroics at the plate with one of the year's top Web Gems two innings later.

Astros outfielder George Springer hit a fly ball to right field in the third inning, and Margot originally looked as though he lost the ball in the sun. But the five-year veteran tracked the ball as it neared the stands before making perhaps the best play of his career.

Margot and the Rays enter Monday looking to take a 2–0 lead on the Astros in the ALCS. Tampa won Game 1 on Sunday night as Houston stranded 10 runners in scoring position in a 2-1 loss.

The Astros are seeking their third World Series appearance in the last four seasons. Tampa is looking to register the second World Series appearance in franchise history.