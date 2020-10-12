The Chicago White Sox announced they have agreed to part ways with manager Rick Renteria.

Renteria served his fourth season as the White Sox' manager and finished with a 236–309 record. This season marked their first trip to the postseason since 2008. The White Sox were eliminated in a three-game Wild Card series against the Oakland Athletics.

Renteria replaced Robin Ventura as the White Sox manager in October 2016. He spent one season as the team's bench coach but also managed the Chicago Cubs in 2014 to a 73–89 record.