In Tuesday's Hot Clicks, a reporter demanded answers why Walker Buehler's pants were trending on Twitter.

Walker Buehler was trending on Twitter on Monday night. Buehler pitched a solid five innings but exited the game early due to a rising pitch count and then the Dodgers' bullpen took the loss in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. Viewers had their focus set on Buehler's tight pants.

In the postgame press conference, one bold reporter just had to get the answer as to why they looked so tight.

"Walker Buehler's pants were trending on Twitter tonight," he asked.

"Not the time or place, Michael," Buehler quickly responded to shut down any further questioning on his attire.

Buehler is in line to possibly start Game 6 and if it goes well, we may finally get our answer to the tight pants.

Might Be Done Running or Hiking After This Video

Kyle Burgess is one lucky man. The Utahn went viral on Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday after sharing a video from a recent hike up Slate Canyon near Provo where a mountain lion charged at him and followed him for six minutes.

At one point during the video, he says "I don't feel like dying today."

He ended up getting away without a scratch.

I saw some responses from animal experts saying that the cougar in this situation was not hunting but likely just protecting its cubs.

Local authorities later told people that if they found themselves in this situation to "Back away slowly. Do not run. Running triggers a chase response in cougars, which could lead to an attack" and "If in the very unusual event that a cougar attacks you, fight back with rocks, sticks, tools or any other items available."

Shots Fired At Curling

LeBron Explains His "Damn Respect" Comment

The best of SI

When three women took on the Negroe Leagues...Losing magnifies all problems for Texas football...How Trevor Lawrence looms over the 2020 NFL season for teams at the bottom of the standings...Dak Prescott's injury won't significantly hurt his career earnings...Way-Too-Early 2021 NBA Power Rankings

Not sports

Dr. Anthony Fauci plans to stay on to combat the coronavirus no matter who is the president...The laptop shortage preventing K-12 students from attending remote classes during the pandemic...TikTok rival Triller is in discussion to possibly go public...Nike dumped a popular Bronx sporting goods store to the curb after a 50 year partnership...One tourist managed to get Machu Picchu all to himself.

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow him on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request, he has made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.