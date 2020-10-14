Braves relief pitcher Mark Melancon is making a good case to become an emergency outfielder.

On Tuesday, and for the second consecutive night, Melancon caught a home run hit by his teammate, Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies, while residing in the bullpen.

Albies's 426-foot homer on Tuesday in Game 2 vs. the Dodgers extended Atlanta's lead to 8-3.

In Game 1, Albies's 420-foot two-run home run capped off a four-run ninth inning that proved to be the difference in the 5-1 Atlanta victory.

But while Melancon's home run shagging was impressive, the relief pitcher also got the save in the Braves' 8-7 win on Tuesday night.