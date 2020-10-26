Manuel Margot Thrown Out Trying to Steal Home

With his team down, 3-2, in the fourth inning of Game 5 of the World Series, Rays outfielder Manuel Margot tried to take matters in his own hands (or feet, rather).

After leading off the inning with a walk, Margot stole second, then advanced to third when the throw from catcher Austin Barnes leaked into center field. After Joey Wendle and Willy Adames were retired with runners on the corners, Margot attempted to catch Clayton Kershaw sleeping with a straight steal attempt of home:

Though unsuccessful, Margot's mad dash qualifies as a World Series rarity. The last attempted steal of home came in Game 2 of the 2002 World Series, when the Angels' Brad Fullmer pulled off a double steal with Scott Speizio, who was the runner on first base. The Angels eventually won that game, as well as the series, against the Giants.

The last time a runner was caught trying to steal home during a World Series was in Game 4 in 1991, when Shane Mack of the Twins was nabbed in the fourth inning. The pitcher on the mound that game? Future Hall of Famer John Smoltz, who has served as Fox's lead analyst for the World Series each year since 2016.