World Series Game 5: Margot makes mad dash, gets caught trying to steal home - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Manuel Margot Thrown Out Trying to Steal Home

Author:
Publish date:

With his team down, 3-2, in the fourth inning of Game 5 of the World Series, Rays outfielder Manuel Margot tried to take matters in his own hands (or feet, rather).

After leading off the inning with a walk, Margot stole second, then advanced to third when the throw from catcher Austin Barnes leaked into center field. After Joey Wendle and Willy Adames were retired with runners on the corners, Margot attempted to catch Clayton Kershaw sleeping with a straight steal attempt of home:

Though unsuccessful, Margot's mad dash qualifies as a World Series rarity. The last attempted steal of home came in Game 2 of the 2002 World Series, when the Angels' Brad Fullmer pulled off a double steal with Scott Speizio, who was the runner on first base. The Angels eventually won that game, as well as the series, against the Giants.

The last time a runner was caught trying to steal home during a World Series was in Game 4 in 1991, when Shane Mack of the Twins was nabbed in the fourth inning. The pitcher on the mound that game? Future Hall of Famer John Smoltz, who has served as Fox's lead analyst for the World Series each year since 2016.

YOU MAY LIKE

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) is tackled by Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Tarique Barnes (44) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.
Play
College Football

Forde-Yard Dash: Count on Nothing in 2020

In 2020, anything can happen, up to and including a quadruple doink of what could have been a game-winning field goal for a program that had to wait eight weeks longer than expected to play a game.

Screen Shot 2020-10-25 at 9.57.59 PM
Extra Mustard

Metcalf Prevents Touchdown With Insane Chasedown Tackle

Metcalf reached 22.64 miles per hour as he prevented Cardinals safety Budda Baker from reaching the end zone after an interception.

margot
MLB

Manuel Margot Thrown Out Trying to Steal Home

With the Rays trailing by a run in the fourth inning, outfielder Manuel Margot tried to catch Clayton Kershaw napping.

Chase Wolf

nfl-bill-belichick-worry-new-england-patriots-future
Play
NFL

When Is It Right to Worry About the Patriots' Future?

We have seen the Patriots get off to slow starts before. But without Tom Brady and a host of players on defense, how does their 2–4 start in this unusual season affect the way we should think about them moving forward?

graham-mertz-wisconsin
Play
Video

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz Tests Positive for COVID-19

Just two days after helping vault Wisconsin into the top 10 of the AP top 25 poll, quarterback Graham Mertz has tested positive for COVID-19. This according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. On Friday, Mertz kicked off the Big Ten schedule with a performance few would soon ...read more

  • 1 hour ago
Patrick Cantlay celebrates with the ZOZO trophy after winning the Zozo Championship golf tournament at Sherwood Country Club.
Golf

Patrick Cantlay Rallies From Four Back to Win Zozo Championship

Patrick Cantlay rallied from four shots behind and got far enough ahead that Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas could not quite catch him Sunday in the Zozo Championship at Sherwood.

baker-mayfield-browns-bengals
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 8

The Week 8 waiver wire is filled with quality players to pickup for fantasy football teams including Baker Mayfield, Cole Beasley and Sterling Shepard.