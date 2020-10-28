Dodgers World Series championship parade: Celebration plans TBD due to COVID-19 - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Dodgers to Hold Championship Celebration at Later Date

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Dodgers' official celebration with fans and the city of Los Angeles will not occur until it is safe to do so, the team announced Wednesday morning.

"This season was everything we believed it could be," the team said in a statement. "It was just missing one thing: The best fans in baseball. While the wait for a World Championship is finally over, a celebration worthy of our great fans and the City of Los Angeles will unfortunately have to wait until it is safe to do so. We can't wait to celebrate together."

Los Angeles knocked off Tampa Bay on Tuesday night in Game 6 to claim the franchise's first title since 1988. 

Within minutes of the Dodgers winning their first title in 32 years, Lakers star LeBron James voiced his desire for a championship parade.

Dodgers fans: Get SI’s special-edition Los Angeles Dodgers 2020 World Series Champions commemorative issue here

“I know we can’t but … I wanna celebrate with our Lakers and Dodgers fans!!!” James wrote. “LA is the city of CHAMPIONS.”

The Lakers also announced that the team would hold off on any type of public celebration of the team's feat as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday night that he "definitely intend[s] to have the opportunity for Angelenos to celebrate the Lakers and, on their own day, the Dodgers."

“There are a few things that comprise our DNA in L.A.: sand, sunshine, the Lakers and Dodger blue. To have two of them come through, to give us the joy we so badly need this year, is really exceptional.” 

According to The New York Times, as of Wednesday morning, the state of California has seen a 35% increase in COVID-19 cases over the last 14 days.

YOU MAY LIKE

rockets-lost-revenue-daryl-morey-tweet
NBA

Report: Daryl Morey Nearing Deal With 76ers to Head Basketball Ops

Less than two weeks ago, Daryl Morey announced he was stepping down from the Rockets' GM role.

kamara
Play
Video

Week 8 DraftKings Running Back Breakdown and Rankings

With four teams on a BYE the running back pool is limited and DFS players need to choose the right running backs for their DraftKings lineups to maximize profits. Sports Illustrated has a full breakdown of every rusher but in this video we discuss a handful of backs to consider ...read more

  • 1 minute ago
devante admas
Play
Video

Week 8 DraftKings Wide Receiver Breakdown and Rankings

DFS players looking to cash in on DFS contests need to choose the right wide receivers for their DraftKings lineups. Sports Illustrated has a full breakdown of every pass catcher but in this video we discuss a handful of receivers to consider for Week 8 including teammates ...read more

  • 2 minutes ago
Messi-Barcelona-New-Season
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Juventus vs. Barcelona

Juventus and Barcelona will meet in Turin on Wednesday for one of the most highly anticipated Champions League matches of the year.

Marcus-Rashford-Food-Vouchers-Kids-Man-United
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Manchester United vs. RB Leipzig

Manchester United and RB Leipzig will meet in their second match of the Champions League group stage at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Aaron Rodgers
Play
Video

Week 8 DraftKings Quarterback Breakdown and Rankings

Week 8 in the NFL and Daily Fantasy Sports players are looking to figure out which quarterbacks to use for their DraftKings lineups. Sports Illustrated has a full breakdown of every passer and their match-up for Week 8 but in the above video we focus on a handful of quarterbacks ...read more

  • 6 minutes ago
Racing-Louisville-Branding
Play
Soccer

NWSL Sets Expansion Draft Rules–With New Wrinkles–for Louisville

Racing Louisville will continue building out its inaugural roster in the Nov. 12 draft.

Pulisic-UCL-Chelsea-Sevilla
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Krasnodar vs. Chelsea

Find out how to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Krasnodar and Chelsea on Wednesday.