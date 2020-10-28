Dodgers to Hold Championship Celebration at Later Date

The Dodgers' official celebration with fans and the city of Los Angeles will not occur until it is safe to do so, the team announced Wednesday morning.

"This season was everything we believed it could be," the team said in a statement. "It was just missing one thing: The best fans in baseball. While the wait for a World Championship is finally over, a celebration worthy of our great fans and the City of Los Angeles will unfortunately have to wait until it is safe to do so. We can't wait to celebrate together."

Los Angeles knocked off Tampa Bay on Tuesday night in Game 6 to claim the franchise's first title since 1988.

Within minutes of the Dodgers winning their first title in 32 years, Lakers star LeBron James voiced his desire for a championship parade.

“I know we can’t but … I wanna celebrate with our Lakers and Dodgers fans!!!” James wrote. “LA is the city of CHAMPIONS.”

The Lakers also announced that the team would hold off on any type of public celebration of the team's feat as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday night that he "definitely intend[s] to have the opportunity for Angelenos to celebrate the Lakers and, on their own day, the Dodgers."

“There are a few things that comprise our DNA in L.A.: sand, sunshine, the Lakers and Dodger blue. To have two of them come through, to give us the joy we so badly need this year, is really exceptional.”

According to The New York Times, as of Wednesday morning, the state of California has seen a 35% increase in COVID-19 cases over the last 14 days.