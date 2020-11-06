MLB will not discipline Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner for returning to the field to celebrate the club's World Series title after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Commissioner Rob Manfred released a statement Friday announcing the conclusion of the league's investigation into Turner's actions on the night of Game 6.

Turner was pulled late in the game after MLB learned he returned a positive COVID-19 test. He was taken to an isolation room, where he finished watching the game, but later returned to the field to take a photo with his wife Kourtney. The Dodgers were still on the field, and Turner was seen hugging his teammates and taking part in team photos without his mask on.

Turner drew heavy criticism for putting his teammates at-risk and possibly turning the Dodgers' celebration into a super spreading event.

MLB accepted part of the blame for the "miscommunication" that occurred at the time of the celebration. Manfred said the investigation "revealed additional relevant information that, while not exonerating Mr. Turner from responsibility for his conduct, helps put into context why he chose to leave the isolation room and return to the field."

"First, Mr. Turner’s teammates actively encouraged him to leave the isolation room and return to the field for a photograph. Many teammates felt they had already been exposed to Mr. Turner and were prepared to tolerate the additional risk," Manfred said in the statement.

"Second, Mr. Turner believes that he received permission from at least one Dodger’s employee to return to the field to participate in a photograph. Although Mr. Turner’s belief may have been the product of a miscommunication, at least two Dodgers employees said nothing to Mr. Turner as he made his way to the field, which they admitted may have created the impression that his conduct was acceptable."

"Third, during the somewhat chaotic situation on the field, Mr. Turner was incorrectly told by an unidentified person that other players had tested positive creating the impression in Mr. Turner’s mind that he was being singled out for isolation. Finally, Major League Baseball could have handled the situation more effectively. For example, in retrospect, a security person should have been assigned to monitor Mr. Turner when he was asked to isolate."

Turner also released a statement to apologize for his actions and explain what happened after he was pulled from Game 6.

"After waiting in the isolation room while my teammates celebrated on the field, I asked whether I was permitted to return to the field with my wife in order to take a photograph. I assumed by that point that few people were left on the field. I was under the impression that team officials did not object to my returning to the field for a picture with my wife," Turner said.

"However, what was intended to be a photo capturing the two of us turned into several greetings and photos where I briefly and unwisely removed my mask. In hindsight, I should have waited until the field was clear of others to take that photo with my wife. I sincerely apologize to everyone on the field for failing to appreciate the risks of returning to the field."