MLB Announces 2020 Silver Slugger Winners

Two days after handing out its Gold Glove awards, Major League Baseball announced the 2020 Silver Slugger award recipients on Thursday night. This year's group of winners featured several first-timers, while mainstays like Mike Trout, Mookie Betts and Nelson Cruz added to their already impressive trophy cases.

Here's a full list of this year's winners with a parenthetical number denoting multi-time winners.

National League

Catcher: Travis d'Arnaud, Braves

First Base: Freddie Freeman, Braves (2)

Second Base: Donovan Solano, Giants

Shortstop: Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres

Third Base: Manny Machado, Padres

Outfield: Mookie Betts, Dodgers (4)

Outfield: Juan Soto, Nationals

Outfield: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves (2)

Designated Hitter: Marcell Ozuna, Braves (2)

American League

Catcher: Salvador Perez, Royals (3)

First Base: José Abreu, White Sox (3)

Second Base: DJ LeMahieu, Yankees (2)

Shortstop: Tim Anderson, White Sox

Third Base: José Ramirez, Indians (3)

Outfield: Mike Trout, Angels (8)

Outfield: Teoscar Hernández, Blue Jays

Outfield: Eloy Jiménez, White Sox

Designated Hitter: Nelson Cruz, Twins (4)

