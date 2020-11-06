MLB Announces 2020 Silver Slugger Winners
Two days after handing out its Gold Glove awards, Major League Baseball announced the 2020 Silver Slugger award recipients on Thursday night. This year's group of winners featured several first-timers, while mainstays like Mike Trout, Mookie Betts and Nelson Cruz added to their already impressive trophy cases.
Here's a full list of this year's winners with a parenthetical number denoting multi-time winners.
National League
Catcher: Travis d'Arnaud, Braves
First Base: Freddie Freeman, Braves (2)
Second Base: Donovan Solano, Giants
Shortstop: Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres
Third Base: Manny Machado, Padres
Outfield: Mookie Betts, Dodgers (4)
Outfield: Juan Soto, Nationals
Outfield: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves (2)
Designated Hitter: Marcell Ozuna, Braves (2)
American League
Catcher: Salvador Perez, Royals (3)
First Base: José Abreu, White Sox (3)
Second Base: DJ LeMahieu, Yankees (2)
Shortstop: Tim Anderson, White Sox
Third Base: José Ramirez, Indians (3)
Outfield: Mike Trout, Angels (8)
Outfield: Teoscar Hernández, Blue Jays
Outfield: Eloy Jiménez, White Sox
Designated Hitter: Nelson Cruz, Twins (4)