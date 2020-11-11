SI.com
MLB
Marcus Stroman Accepts $18.9 Million Qualifying Offer From Mets

Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman confirmed he accepted the $18.9 million qualifying offer from the Mets on Tuesday. 

Stroman is now signed with New York through 2021. 

The 29-year-old starting pitcher missed the 2020 season after opting out due to COVID-19 concerns. Stroman threw 59 innings for the Mets in 2019 after a trade-deadline deal with the Blue Jays. 

"After much consideration and discussion with my family, I have made the difficult decision to opt out of the remainder of the 2020 season," Stroman wrote in August. "With all the unknowns and uncertainty due to the pandemic, this is the best decision for me and my family."

"I appreciate the Mets organization for their support and understanding and look forward to returning to baseball next season."

Stroman sports a 3.76 career ERA in 140 starts. He finished eighth in the American League Cy Young vote in 2017, and he was an All-Star in 2019. 

The Mets finished fourth in the NL East in 2020, missing the playoffs for the fourth straight season. Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen is now the Mets owner, priming New York for a potential spending spree in free agency. Starting pitcher Trevor Bauer and outfielder George Springer are among New York's top potential targets. 

