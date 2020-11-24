MLB Rumors: Rays Open to Trading Blake Snell

Blake Snell has been the face of the Rays in recent years, but Tampa's ace could reportedly be on the move before 2021.

Tampa is "open to the idea of trading Snell," according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Snell is reportedly not being "actively shopped" but the Rays could benefit from a deal that relieves them of his contract. Snell has three years and $39 million remaining on his deal.

Snell, 27, won the American League Cy Young in 2018 as he posted a 1.89 ERA. He sports a career 3.24 ERA in 108 starts over the last five seasons, all with the Rays.

Keep up with all the latest MLB news and rumors below:

• The Braves are interested in signing starting pitcher Charlie Morton. (Mark Bowman, MLB.com)

• The Cardinals are unlikely to pursue a trade for Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• Starting pitcher Michael Wacha is "among the most popular starting pitchers in the free-agent market." (Buster Olney, ESPN)

• The Yankees remain the favorites to sign second baseman D.J. LeMahieu. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)