SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

MLB Rumors: Rays Open to Trading Blake Snell

Author:
Publish date:
blake-snell-tampa-rays

Blake Snell has been the face of the Rays in recent years, but Tampa's ace could reportedly be on the move before 2021.

Tampa is "open to the idea of trading Snell," according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Snell is reportedly not being "actively shopped" but the Rays could benefit from a deal that relieves them of his contract. Snell has three years and $39 million remaining on his deal. 

Snell, 27, won the American League Cy Young in 2018 as he posted a 1.89 ERA. He sports a career 3.24 ERA in 108 starts over the last five seasons, all with the Rays. 

Keep up with all the latest MLB news and rumors below: 

• The Braves are interested in signing starting pitcher Charlie Morton. (Mark Bowman, MLB.com)

• The Cardinals are unlikely to pursue a trade for Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• Starting pitcher Michael Wacha is "among the most popular starting pitchers in the free-agent market." (Buster Olney, ESPN)

• The Yankees remain the favorites to sign second baseman D.J. LeMahieu. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

YOU MAY LIKE

geno-auriema-uconn
Women's College Basketball

UConn Postpones Opening Games After Positive COVID-19 Tests

UConn's next scheduled game is against Butler on Dec. 15.

blake-snell-tampa-rays
MLB

MLB Rumors: Rays Open to Trading Blake Snell

Stay up to date with all the latest MLB news and rumors ahead of the 2021 season.

deshaun-watson-patrick-mahomes-pj-walker-maqb
Play
NFL

MAQB: Deshaun Watson Looked Better in Week 11

Deshaun Watson has put in work to clean up his mechanics lately, and it showed against the Patriots. Plus, dishing out credit for P.J. Walker's first start.

pac-12 fb logo
Play
College Football

Which College Football Games in Week 13 Are Postponed Due to COVID-19?

With a full slate of rivalry games on schedule for Thanksgiving weekend, there have been several matchups postponed or canceled.

Dario Saric shoots vs. the Blazers
Play
NBA

NBA Free Agency Tracker: Suns Bring Back Dario Saric

Saric, 26, spent last season on the Suns becoming a key bench player by the conclusion of the year.

Christian McCaffrey
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Christian McCaffrey Unlikely to Play vs. Vikings

Head coach Matt Rhule said Monday he considers McCaffrey to be week-to-week with a shoulder injury.

Alabama's Najee Harris runs against Auburn
Play
College Football

Forde-Yard Dash: Welcome to (a Downsized) Rivalry Week

It's missing some of the usual heavy-hitters, but there's still rivalry games that matter in 2020.

dellevadova
Play
NBA

Report: Matthew Dellavedova to Re-Sign with Cavaliers

The Australian point guard will reportedly returning to Cleveland on a one-year contract.