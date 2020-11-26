SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Report: Rays' Randy Arozarena Released in Mexico Following Domestic Violence Allegations

Author:
Publish date:
Randy Arozarena

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena will not face any legal action after being released Thursday from Mexico's Yucatan state before a scheduled hearing following earlier allegations of domestic violence, ESPN's Victor Alvarez reports

The planned Thursday hearing was suspended when Arozarena, 25, was released from all charges after reaching an agreement with his former partner, who decided not to take legal action against him, according to Alvarez.

On Tuesday, Arozarena was detained in Mexico's Yucatan state after an incident in which he allegedly attempted to take his daughter from her mother and then assaulted the woman's father, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Arozarena was not charged. 

The fight appeared to draw attention from nearby neighbors, who stopped Arozarena at a traffic light following the incident. Video of Arozarena being stopped was also shared online by Yucatan Ahora.

The Rays released a statement Tuesday, stating they were aware of the reports that Arozarena had been detained.

Arozarena played in just 23 regular-season games in 2020 after dealing with COVID-19. The rookie enjoyed a breakout playoff performance, setting a single-postseason MLB record with 10 home runs.

Arozarena hit .377 and recorded 14 RBIs in 20 postseason games and was named MVP of the American League Championship Series.

The Cuban-born Arozarena defected to Mexico before coming to the United States. Arozarena was initially in the Cardinals organization but was traded to Tampa Bay last January.

YOU MAY LIKE

Randy Arozarena 2
MLB

Report: Rays' Arozarena Released Following DV Allegations

Arozarena reportedly reached an agreement with his former partner, who decided not to take legal action against him.

hassan whiteside
Play
NBA

NBA Free Agency: Kings Add Center Hassan Whiteside on One-Year Deal

Whiteside, 31, led the NBA with 2.9 blocks per game last season, averaging 15.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.

Alabama's DeVonta Smith and Mac Jones celebrate a touchdown
Play
College Football

Expert Picks: Who Will Feast After Thanksgiving?

Top-25 clashes between Alabama-Auburn, Iowa State-Texas and Notre Dame-UNC lead the week in college football.

Nov 8, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) exits the field following the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NFL

Holiday Giving: Adrian Peterson Donates 100,000 Meals

Professional athletes across the country found ways to serve their neighbors and communities this holiday season.

Fitzgerald
Play
NFL

Cardinals Wide Receiver Larry Fitzgerald Tests Positive for COVID-19

Arizona will play a game without Fitzgerald for the first time since the 2014 season.

lou-seal
Play
MLB

67 Things Baseball Fans Should Be Grateful for in 2020

A little bit of gratitude never hurt.

Lions D'Andre Swift Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

NFL Week 12 Injury Report — Lions Limp Into Thanksgiving Thursday

Before you finalize your Week 12 fantasy football rosters, be sure to check the latest injury updates.

Marc Gasol throws a pass.
Play
NBA

NBA Rumors: Marc Gasol Signs Two-Year Deal With Lakers

Gasol, 35, has spent the last season and a half with the Raptors.