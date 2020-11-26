Report: Rays' Arozarena Released Following DV Allegations

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena will not face any legal action after being released Thursday from Mexico's Yucatan state before a scheduled hearing following earlier allegations of domestic violence, ESPN's Victor Alvarez reports.

The planned Thursday hearing was suspended when Arozarena, 25, was released from all charges after reaching an agreement with his former partner, who decided not to take legal action against him, according to Alvarez.

On Tuesday, Arozarena was detained in Mexico's Yucatan state after an incident in which he allegedly attempted to take his daughter from her mother and then assaulted the woman's father, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Arozarena was not charged.

The fight appeared to draw attention from nearby neighbors, who stopped Arozarena at a traffic light following the incident. Video of Arozarena being stopped was also shared online by Yucatan Ahora.

The Rays released a statement Tuesday, stating they were aware of the reports that Arozarena had been detained.

Arozarena played in just 23 regular-season games in 2020 after dealing with COVID-19. The rookie enjoyed a breakout playoff performance, setting a single-postseason MLB record with 10 home runs.

Arozarena hit .377 and recorded 14 RBIs in 20 postseason games and was named MVP of the American League Championship Series.

The Cuban-born Arozarena defected to Mexico before coming to the United States. Arozarena was initially in the Cardinals organization but was traded to Tampa Bay last January.