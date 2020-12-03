SI.com
MLB
MLB Rumors: Kyle Schwarber Among Players Non-Tendered Contracts

MLB's slow offseason saw some activity this week, with Wednesday night marking the non-tender deadline. Teams had until 8 p.m. ET to decide whether they would tender contracts to their arbitration eligible players. 

The players who are tendered contracts must reach a deal with their team for the upcoming season, either by coming to an agreement with the club or having their contract determined through arbitration. Those who are not tendered contracts will join this year's class of free agents.

Here's a list rounding up the news from Wednesday's non-tender deadline. It will be updated as more names are revealed.

Players who have agreed to deals:

  • 1B Matt Olson, Athletics: one year, $5 million (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)
  • OF Jorge Soler, Royals: one year, $8.05 million (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)
  • RHP Matt Barnes, Red Sox: one year, $4.4 million with $250,000 in incentives (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)
  • 1B Jose Aguilar, Marlins: one year, $4.35 million with $150,000 in plate appearance incentives (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)
  • C Kevin Plawecki, Red Sox: one year, $1.6 million (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)
  • 1B/3B: Hunter Dozier, Royals: one year, $2.72 million (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)
  • LHP Steven Matz, Mets: one year, $5.2 million (Anthony DiComo, MLB.com)
  • RHP Ryan Brasier, Red Sox: one year, $1.25 million (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)
  • SS Orlando Arcia, C Omar Narvaez: Accepted salary cuts to avoid being non-tendered (Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
  • The Rays have tendered contracts to all seven of their arbitration-eligible players: LHP José Alvarado, RHP Yonny Chirinos, 1B Ji-Man Choi, RHP Tyler Glasnow, OF Manuel Margot, IF Joey Wendle, LHP Ryan Yarbrough. (Mark Topkin, Tampa Bay Times)
  • The Orioles have agreed to contracts with the following players: UT Trey Mancini, OF Anthony Santander, RHP Shawn Armstrong, INF Yolmer Sánchez, C Pedro Severino and INF Pat Valaika. (Team announcement)

Non-tendered players:

  • OF Kyle Schwarber, Cubs (Jesse Rogers, ESPN)
  • OF Adam Duvall, Braves (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

  • OF Brian Goodwin, Reds (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

  • OF Tyler Naquin, Indians (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

  • OF Nomar Mazara, White Sox (Team announcement)

  • LHP Carlos Rodón, White Sox (Team announcement)

  • 3B Maikel Franco, Royals (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

  • 2B Hanser Alberto, Orioles (Joe Trezza, MLB.com)

  • UT Danny Santana, Rangers (TR Sullivan, MLB.com)

  • INF Greg Garcia, Padres (Kevin Acee, San Diego Union-Tribune)

  • LHP Chasen Shreve, Mets (Robert Murray, FanSided)

  • 1B José Martínez, Cubs (Jesse Rogers, ESPN)

  • RHP Jonathan Holder, Yankees (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

  • OF Albert Almora, Cubs (Jesse Rogers, ESPN)

  • The Reds have declined to tender contracts to the following players, in addition to OF Brian Goodwin: RHP A.J. Alaniz, RHP Archie Bradley, C Curt Casali and INF Kyle Farmer. (Team announcement)

Players likely heading to arbitration:

  • 3B Rafael Devers, Red Sox: Team will tender a contract, but no deal is done yet. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

MLB rumors:

  • The Angels have acquired shortstop José Iglesias in a trade with the Orioles. Baltimore receives RHPs Jean Pinto and Garrett Stallings in exchange, the team announced. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)
  • The Blue Jays are among teams talking with the Phillies about Jean Segura, who is garnering trade interest. (Robert Murray, FanSided)

