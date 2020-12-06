SI.com
MLB
MLB Rumors: Phillies Owner Denies Zack Wheeler Trade Rumors

zack-wheeler-philadelphia-phillies

The Phillies have made a major push to win the NL East in recent years, shelling out nine-figure contracts to outfielder Bryce Harper and starting pitcher Zack Wheeler. But Philadelphia may be looking to loosen its financial burden ahead of 2021.

Philadelphia is reportedly "open to offers" for Wheeler, according to ESPN's Buster Olney. The Phillies are reportedly "facing a financial crunch," due to revenue shortfalls from the COVID-19 crisis, and while trading Harper isn't on the table, Wheeler could be dealt before opening day.

Phillies owner John Middleton denied that the team is shopping Wheeler.

Wheeler signed a five-year, $118 million deal with Philadelphia ahead of the 2020 season. He posted a 2.92 ERA in 11 starts, but Philadelphia missed the postseason for the ninth straight season. After another disappointing season, an organizational pivot could be in order.

Stay up to date on all the latest MLB rumors below:

• The Padres have considered trading for starting pitcher Blake Snell. (Kevin Acee, San Diego Union-Tribune)

• The Reds are looking to upgrade at shortstop ahead of the 2021 season. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Mariners agreed to a one-year contract with outfielder Mitch Haniger. (Robert Murray, FanSided)

• The Twins are interested in signing utility infielder Kiké Hernandez. (Darren Wolfson, KSTP 5 Minneapolis)

