SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Reds Trade Closer Raisel Iglesias to Angels for Reliever Noé Ramirez

Author:
Publish date:

The Reds have traded closer Raisel Iglesias to the Angels in exchange for reliever Noé Ramirez and a player to be named later. 

Cincinnati will also send cash to Los Angeles in the deal. 

The trade comes at a much-needed time for the Angels, who led MLB with 14 blown saves in 2020. The club non-tendered five relievers last week, including Keynan Middleton and former closer Hansel Robles. 

Iglesias, who will earn $9.125 million next season, can serve as the Angels' closer following his career 3.15 ERA and 106 saves in six seasons with the Reds. He became Cincinnati's closer in 2017 and sits sixth on the club's all-time saves list.

Iglesias, who turns 31 in January, will become a free agent after 2021. The right-handed pitcher converted eight of his 10 save opportunities last season and finished 2020 with a 2.74 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 23 innings.

Ramirez, 30, spent four seasons with the Angels as a reliever. The righty posted a 3.00 ERA with 14 strikeouts and nine walks in 21 innings in 2020. He's eligible for arbitration for the first time this winter and could make around $1 million. 

The Reds have cut costs this offseason after releasing Archie Bradley, Brian Goodwin and Curt Casali last week, which decreased their payroll by about $17 million-$20 million. With Iglesias and Bradley gone, the team no longer has a proven closer in its bullpen.

YOU MAY LIKE

raisel-iglesias-reds-angels-trade
Play
MLB

Reds Trade Closer Raisel Iglesias to Angels

Iglesias converted eight of his 10 save opportunities last season for Cincinnati.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh
Play
College Football

Forde-Yard Dash: Catching Up With the Coaching Carousel

While the world awaits news on Herman and Harbaugh, Scott Satterfield's not exactly winning over Louisville fans.

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer
Play
College Basketball

Stanford Replaces South Carolina Atop Women’s Top 25

There was a change at No. 1 after the Gamecocks were upset by NC State.

Gregg Williams
Play
NFL

Jets Fire Defensive Coordinator Gregg Williams

Williams and the Jets allowed a 46-yard touchdown with just five seconds to play in Sunday's loss, costing New York the game.

Terry McLaurin
Play
Gambling

NFL Week 13 Monday Night Football Sharp Betting Breakdown: Washington vs. Pittsburgh and Buffalo vs. San Francisco

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo previews the two Monday Night games on tap with a look at how sharp bettors are looking to wager.

breakdancing-proposed-olympics.jpg
Olympics

Breaking to Make Its Olympic Debut at 2024 Paris Games

Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing were also approved as additional sports for the Paris Olympics.

An NBA basketball sitting on the court
Play
NBA

Report: NBA Could Fine Teams $100K for Resting Healthy Players

In recent seasons, the NBA has looked to clamp down on teams resting healthy players.

Baylor's Jared Butler dribbles vs Illinois
Play
College Basketball

Gonzaga, Baylor Stay Atop AP 25 After Postponement

Meanwhile, Kentucky dropped out after its third straight loss over the weekend.