NEW YORK — First basemen Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves and José Abreu of the Chicago White Sox have won Hank Aaron Awards as the outstanding offensive performers in each league as voted by MLB.com.

Freeman, 31, was second in the NL in batting .341, OBP (.462), slugging percentage (.640) and OPS (1.102).

The 33-year-old Abreu hit .317 with 15 doubles, 19 homers and 60 RBIs during 60 games in the pandemic-shortened season.

Abreu (AL) and Freeman (NL) were also the recipients of the 2020 MVP awards. The duo marks the second time two first basemen have swept Hank Aaron honors in the award's history, with the first occasion occurring in 2000 with Carlos Delgado (AL) and Todd Helton (NL).

"Winning the Hank Aaron Award is extra special for me since I get to put on the same uniform that he wore throughout his illustrious career," Freeman wrote on Twitter. "An incredible baseball player and an even better man. I am honored and humbled to win this award. Thank you!"

Mike Trout and Christian Yelich were the reigning Hank Aaron award winners prior to Tuesday's announcement.