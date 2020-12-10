MLB Announces 2020 All-MLB Teams

Major League Baseball revealed its All-MLB teams on Wednesday evening, continuing an award that was first introduced a year ago. Similar to All-NBA teams or the NFL's All-Pro selections, the All-MLB teams honor the best players at each position for the full season.

Each team includes five starting pitchers, two relief pitchers and a full lineup (including a designated hitter). Here are the first- and second-team selections for this year.

First Team

Catcher: Salvador Perez, Royals

First Base: Freddie Freeman, Braves

Second Base: DJ LeMahieu, Yankees

Shortstop: Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres

Third Base: Manny Machado, Padres

Outfield: Mookie Betts, Dodgers

Outfield: Juan Soto, Nationals

Outfield: Mike Trout, Angels

Designated Hitter: Marcell Ozuna, Braves

Starting Pitcher: Trevor Bauer, Reds

Starting Pitcher: Shane Bieber, Indians

Starting Pitcher: Yu Darvish, Cubs

Starting Pitcher: Jacob deGrom, Mets

Starting Pitcher: Max Fried, Braves

Relief Pitcher: Nick Anderson, Rays

Relief Pitcher: Liam Hendriks, Athletics

Second Team

Catcher: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies

First Base: José Abreu, White Sox

Second Base: Brandon Lowe, Rays

Shortstop: Corey Seager, Dodgers

Third Base: José Ramirez, Indians

Outfield: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

Outfield: Michael Conforto, Mets

Outfield: Mike Yastrzemski, Giants

Designated Hitter: Nelson Cruz, Twins

Starting Pitcher: Gerrit Cole, Yankees

Starting Pitcher: Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

Starting Pitcher: Dinelson Lamet, Padres

Starting Pitcher: Kenta Maeda, Twins

Starting Pitcher: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Blue Jays

Relief Pitcher: Brad Hand, Indians

Relief Pitcher: Devin Williams, Brewers