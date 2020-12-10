MLB Announces 2020 All-MLB Teams
Major League Baseball revealed its All-MLB teams on Wednesday evening, continuing an award that was first introduced a year ago. Similar to All-NBA teams or the NFL's All-Pro selections, the All-MLB teams honor the best players at each position for the full season.
Each team includes five starting pitchers, two relief pitchers and a full lineup (including a designated hitter). Here are the first- and second-team selections for this year.
First Team
Catcher: Salvador Perez, Royals
First Base: Freddie Freeman, Braves
Second Base: DJ LeMahieu, Yankees
Shortstop: Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres
Third Base: Manny Machado, Padres
Outfield: Mookie Betts, Dodgers
Outfield: Juan Soto, Nationals
Outfield: Mike Trout, Angels
Designated Hitter: Marcell Ozuna, Braves
Starting Pitcher: Trevor Bauer, Reds
Starting Pitcher: Shane Bieber, Indians
Starting Pitcher: Yu Darvish, Cubs
Starting Pitcher: Jacob deGrom, Mets
Starting Pitcher: Max Fried, Braves
Relief Pitcher: Nick Anderson, Rays
Relief Pitcher: Liam Hendriks, Athletics
Second Team
Catcher: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
First Base: José Abreu, White Sox
Second Base: Brandon Lowe, Rays
Shortstop: Corey Seager, Dodgers
Third Base: José Ramirez, Indians
Outfield: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves
Outfield: Michael Conforto, Mets
Outfield: Mike Yastrzemski, Giants
Designated Hitter: Nelson Cruz, Twins
Starting Pitcher: Gerrit Cole, Yankees
Starting Pitcher: Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
Starting Pitcher: Dinelson Lamet, Padres
Starting Pitcher: Kenta Maeda, Twins
Starting Pitcher: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Blue Jays
Relief Pitcher: Brad Hand, Indians
Relief Pitcher: Devin Williams, Brewers