MLB Rumors: Rockies 'Want to Engage' Mets in Arenado Trade Talks

With the Rockies still open to trading star third baseman Nolan Arenado, the club hopes to have some discussions with the Mets.

"The team that I am watching very carefully–that I was told even this week is the team the Rockies want to engage with–is the New York Mets," Jon Morosi reported on MLB Network's Hot Stove on Wednesday morning, via SNY.

According to Morosi, the Rockies are looking to cut some payroll in order to sign pending free agent Trevor Story. However, the club does not want to trade Arenado to the Dodgers and would prefer to send him to a team outside of the National League West.

Arenado signed an eight-year, $260 million contract with Colorado in 2019 but has the ability to opt out after the 2021 season. Despite becoming arguably the best third baseman in baseball, he's grown discontent with the Rockies' inability to build a contending team around him.

The Mets have been one of the most aggressive teams this offseason after billionaire Steve Cohen took over as owner in November. They've already signed notable free agents like reliever Trevor May and catcher James McCann and adding Arenado would provide an offensive and defensive boost.

Arenado, 29, hit .253 last season and won his eighth consecutive Gold Glove. He's also a four-time Platinum Glove winner, four-time Silver Slugger and five-time All-Star.

