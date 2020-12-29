Report: Padres to Acquire Yu Darvish in Trade With Cubs

The Padres agreed to a deal with the Cubs to acquire 2020 NL Cy Young runner-up Yu Darvish, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Darvish will head to San Diego along with catcher Victor Caratini, per Passan. The Cubs will reportedly receive starting pitcher Zach Davies as well as four minor league prospects.

Darvish, 34, is due $59 million over the next three years and is entering his ninth MLB season after a successful stint in Japan. He has a 3.47 ERA in 182 starts while pitching with the Rangers, Dodgers and Cubs.

Last season, Darvish recorded a 2.01 ERA in 12 starts with Chicago.

The Padres' addition of Darvish marks their second big move in recent days as on Sunday night reports surfaced of the team's acquisition of former AL Cy Young award winner Blake Snell from the Tampa Bay Rays.

In the short-term, the two deals will help offset the loss of right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger, who will miss the entire 2021 season with Tommy John surgery.

The Padres rotation would seemingly also included Dinelson Lamet, who finished fourth in 2020 in the NL Cy Young voting as well as Chris Paddack, among other notable names.

San Diego finished the 2020 season 37-23 and second in the NL West. The franchise made just its first postseason appearance since 2006 and third since 1999.

The Cubs finished last year 34-26 and in first-place in the NL Central. Chicago has made the playoffs in five of the last six seasons.