Citi Field Latest Stadium Announced to Be a COVID-19 Vaccination Site

Citi Field Among Latest Stadiums to Be Used As a Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site

Citi Field is the latest sports stadium to be used as a vaccination site, New York City Mayor Bill del Blasio announced.

"This is going to be fantastic. This is going to help so many people get vaccinated,” said de Blasio. “We welcome Queens residents. We welcome all New Yorkers. We even welcome Yankees fans. There is no discrimination.”

The home of the Mets will be a 24/7 vaccination site that will serve 5,000 to 7,000 people a day starting the week of Jan. 25.

Citi Field is just the latest stadium to join the country's massive vaccination drive that'll include multiple stadiums and ballparks across the country.

Here are some of the other stadiums and venues being used for vaccinations:

– On the West Coast, the Oakland A's RingCentral Coliseum, the 49ers Levi’s Stadium and the Los Angeles Dodgers' home, Dodger Stadium, are expected to become vaccination sites. Petco Park and Cal Expo are two other California-based ballparks that could be used as sites as well.

– Down south, Miami's Hard Rock Stadium—the same one that just hosted the 2020 college football national championship—will offer 1,000 appointments a day for COVID-19 vaccinations.

– The Arizona Cardinals' State Farm Stadium started offering vaccinations Monday.