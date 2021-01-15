MLB Rumors: DJ LeMahieu Nearing Return to Yankees

SI.com
MLB
SI Insider: This MLB Free Agent Market Shows Player Development Never Ends
With the slow free agency market starting to heat up, the Yankees may be locking in top free agent DJ LeMahieu.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, LeMahieu is "finalizing an agreement to return" to the Bronx Bombers, and "the deal could be completed as soon as [Friday]."

Morosi did not report any suggested terms of the deal. 

Recent reports have suggested that talks between the Yankees and LeMahieu, 32, were dragging, leading the All-Star infielder to looks at other teams interested in him. On Tuesday, SNY's Andy Martino reported that there was "mutual interest" between the Mets and LeMahieu, but the two sides were a long way from "a big contract." The Mets would have to shed some payroll after trading for Cleveland's Franciso Lindor and Carlos Carrasco last week.

Since joining the Yankees in 2019, LeMahieu has hit .336/.386/.536 in 195 games. Last season, he led the majors with a .364 batting average and finished third in voting for the American League MVP award.

Check out the latest news and rumors around MLB:

  • The Mets are in talks with closer Brad Hand. New York has been interested in Hand since Cleveland declined his option. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)
  • Reliever Archie Bradley has agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with the Phillies. (Joel Sherman, New York Post)
  • The Giants have signed left-handed pitcher Alex Wood to a one-year contract. (Team announcement)
  • After adding Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco and James McCann this offseason, the Mets aren't done shopping just yet. The team remains in pursuit of Hand to help bolster its bullpen. (Andy Martino, SNY)

