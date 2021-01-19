SI.com
Hall of Fame Pitcher Don Sutton Dies at 75

Hall of Fame pitcher Don Sutton has died at 75, his son Daron announced on Tuesday.

Sutton's son said that the former Dodgers pitcher died in his sleep Monday night. No cause of death was released.

"He worked as hard as anyone I’ve ever known and he treated those he encountered with great respect," Daron wrote on Twitter. "And he took me to work a lot. For all these things, I am very grateful. Rest In Peace."

Sutton went 324-256 in his career and struck out more than 3,500 batters. He began his career as part of a loaded Dodgers’ rotation, also featuring Hall of Famers Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale, and helped Los Angeles win the NL pennant in his first season.

'God May Be a Football Fan' Such Provocative Utterances Have Stamped Don Sutton...As a Real Piece of Work (1982)

He won at least 11 games in 21 seasons, and made four All-Star appearances throughout his career. While he never won a Cy Young award, Sutton finished in the top-five of Cy Young voting for five consecutive years between 1972 and 1976.

After starring for the Dodgers, Sutton pitched for the Brewers, Athletics, Angles and Astors. 

He finished off his career at age 43 by returning to the Dodgers.

Sutton was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1998. 

From the Sports Illustrated Vault: 

