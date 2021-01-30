Report: Phillies Bring Back Didi Gregorius on 2-Year Deal

Shortstop Didi Gregorius is reportedly returning to the Phillies on a two-year contact, according to Jayson Stark of The Athletic. His new deal is worth $28 million, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Gregorius, 30, signed a one-year, $14 million contact with Philadelphia in December 2019 after five years with the Yankees. He played in all 60 games for the Phillies in 2020 and hit 10 home runs and had 40 RBI.

Despite Gregorius's contributions, the Phillies fell short of the playoffs after another late-season collapse. To avoid the same fate in '21, this offseason Philadelphia has upgraded its dreadful bullpen from last year and re-signed J.T. Realmuto, baseball's best catcher, to a five-year, $15.5 million deal.

Following Derek Jeter's 2014 retirement, the Yankees traded for Gregorius to replace the Hall of Fame shortstop. He struggled in his first year before emerging as a worthy successor, when he hit .277 and averaged 24 home runs and 3.8 WAR from 2016-18.

He suffered an elbow injury in the 2018 postseason and underwent Tommy John surgery, which limited him to just 82 games and a down-year in '19.

Gregorius has a good relationship with Phillies manager Joe Girardi, who was the Yankees' manager during Gregorius's first three years in New York. That connection, along with Philadelphia's need at shortstop, helped prompt Gregorius's signing.