Andrelton Simmons Opens Up About Mental Health Battles

Andrelton Simmons Opens Up About Battle With Depression, Why He Opted Out of 2020 Season

Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports

Twins' shortstop Andrelton Simmons opened up to the Southern California News Group that he opted out of the 2020 season with the Angels due to his battle with depression and thoughts of suicide.

The Gold Glove shortstop shared his feelings in a series of direct messages on Twitter because he said it was easier for him to write them rather than verbalize it.

“It was tough for me mentally to where the thought of suicide crossed my mind,” Simmons wrote. “It was something I vowed a long time ago I would never consider again. I was fortunate to talk to a therapist, which helped me let go of those thoughts. At the end when a lot of people were still going through what most would think of as tough times, the idea of finishing the season in a bubble was too much for me to handle.”

Simmons wrote that his recent suicidal thoughts never became actions, and these thoughts also haunted him when he was younger.

“Most people carry scars that others can’t see or understand,” he wrote.

The Twins made him available for an introductory Zoom call last Sunday after they finalized the one-year, $10.5-million deal, and at the time, Simmons declined to elaborate on why he opted out.

He reached out to a reporter two days later, deciding to open up about his story.

“Now seeing how more and more people are struggling with depression, anxiety and suicide I felt it might be time to share a little piece of my story,” he wrote. “I was afraid of people judging and people twisting my story.”

He's one of several professional athletes who have chosen to go public with their mental health battles, including Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love, swimmer Michael Phelps and the San Francisco Giants' Drew Robinson. The outfielder told ESPN about how he attempted suicide in April.

“There’s a lot of people out there that are going through stressful times,” Simmons wrote. “For different types of reasons. Which brings a lot of fear or anxiety. And I know there’s the fear of seeking help/assistance because of the perception of people thinking there’s something wrong with you, but I think in reality there are way more people than you might think that are going through stressful stuff, which can come in different ways: fear, loss, trauma, problems with loved ones.

"You’re not alone. You don’t have to keep everything bottled up. Find someone that can help you express your emotions freely and that can assist you with it.”