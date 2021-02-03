Report: Twins Sign DH Nelson Cruz to One-Year Deal

SI.com
MLB
Report: Twins Sign DH Nelson Cruz to One-Year, $13 Million Deal

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz agreed to a one-year, $13 million deal with the Twins on Monday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan

Cruz, 40, has been among the American League's most productive hitter in recent seasons. He hit at least 37 home runs in six straight seasons from 2014-19. He continued his strong play with 16 home runs in 53 games last year. Cruz posted a .992 OPS last season (good for fourth in the AL), and his 169 OPS+ marked a career-high. 

Minnesota has returned to prominence in the American League after a five-year playoff drought from 2012-16. The Twins have reached the playoffs in three of the last four seasons and won the American League Central in 2019 and 2020. Despite the regular-season success, Minnesota enters 2021 still seeking its first playoff series victory since 2002. 

Cruz ranks No. 53 on the all-time home run list with 417 career dingers. 

Only Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera and Edwin Encarnacion have more career home runs among active players.

