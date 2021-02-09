Report: Molina Returns to Cardinals on One-Year Deal

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Catcher Yadier Molina will return to the Cardinals in 2021 on a one-year deal, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Molina, 38, has spent each of his first 17 MLB seasons in St. Louis. He is one of the most-decorated players in Cardinals history, tallying nine All-Star appearances and nine Gold Gloves. Molina finished in the top five of the National League MVP voting in both 2012 and 2013, and he won the World Series with the Cardinals in 2006 and 2011.

It was a difficult 2020 for Molina at the plate. He posted a .662 OPS in 42 games, his lowest OBP since 2006. The Cardinals reached the postseason for the second straight year despite Molina's struggles, though they lost to the Padres in the National League wild card.

Molina ranks third in franchise history in games played and fourth in doubles. He enters 2021 with 2,001 career hits and 160 home runs.