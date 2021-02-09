SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Report: Yadier Molina Returns to Cardinals on One-Year Deal

Author:
Publish date:
yadier-molina-st-louis-cardinals

Catcher Yadier Molina will return to the Cardinals in 2021 on a one-year deal, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Molina, 38, has spent each of his first 17 MLB seasons in St. Louis. He is one of the most-decorated players in Cardinals history, tallying nine All-Star appearances and nine Gold Gloves. Molina finished in the top five of the National League MVP voting in both 2012 and 2013, and he won the World Series with the Cardinals in 2006 and 2011.

It was a difficult 2020 for Molina at the plate. He posted a .662 OPS in 42 games, his lowest OBP since 2006. The Cardinals reached the postseason for the second straight year despite Molina's struggles, though they lost to the Padres in the National League wild card. 

Molina ranks third in franchise history in games played and fourth in doubles. He enters 2021 with 2,001 career hits and 160 home runs. 

YOU MAY LIKE

yadier-molina-st-louis-cardinals
MLB

Report: Molina Returns to Cardinals on One-Year Deal

Yadier Molina has spent all of his 17 MLB seasons with the Cardinals, tallying nine All-Star appearances and nine Gold Gloves.

indiana-pacers-bill=bayno
NBA

Report: Pacers Assistant Resigns Amid Mental Health Concerns

Bill Bayno began a leave of absence two weeks ago in the "aftermath of several personal losses," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

richard-sherman-49ers
NFL

Sherman Eyes Two More Seasons Before Retirement

Sherman: “I still have a lot that I want to accomplish and I think I can go out there and help a defense come together.”

Tampa Bay Celebration Streets
Play
NFL

Tampa Mayor Frustrated After Maskless Bucs Fans Celebrate

Tampa Bay Buccaneers appeared to flood the streets of Tampa on Sunday night following the team's Super Bowl LV win.

Chiefs lineman Eric Fisher, Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski and Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin
Play
NFL

MAQB: Offseason Questions for the Bucs and Chiefs

From expensive veterans to roster needs and franchise tag options, both Super Bowl participants have tough decisions to make on the road back.

dayron-sharpe-north-carolina
College Basketball

Report: UNC-Miami Postponed After Tar Heels' Maskless Party

Day’Ron Sharpe and Armando Bacot were caught "partying without masks" after North Carolina beat Duke, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

Kevin Garnett attending an NBA game
Play
NBA

Garnett Says His Generation Couldn't Play in Today's NBA

Kevin Garnett credited Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Damian Lillard for changing the game.

US-Open-Cup-Trophy-Canceled
Play
Soccer

U.S. Soccer's Plans for an Abbreviated 2021 U.S. Open Cup

After the cancellation of the 2020 competition, the USOC is slated to return in 2021 in a compressed format.