Dodgers Re-Sign Justin Turner to Two-Year Deal

SI Insider: The Top Three Bargains to Come Out of MLB Free Agency
Dodgers Re-Sign Veteran Justin Turner to Two-Year, $34 Million Deal

As the Dodgers are about to embark on a journey to become MLB's first back-to-back champions in over two decades, a familiar face has returned to the fold just days before spring training.

Veteran third baseman Justin Turner is returning to Los Angeles after an extended free agency process that drew interest from multiple clubs. The 36-year-old announced his decision Saturday via Twitter.

Turner and the Dodgers have reportedly agreed on a two-year deal worth $34 million, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The deal has a third-year team option that would keep Turner in Los Angeles through his age-38 season, and includes an $8 million signing bonus.

Turner hit .307/.400/.460 in 42 games in 2020, with four home runs and 23 RBIs. In seven years with the franchise, he's hit .302/.382/.503 in nearly 800 games, good for a 139 OPS+. Since joining the Dodgers, Turner has never posted an OPS+ lower than 121.

The Dodgers have made the playoffs in every season with Turner on the team, and he's hit .295/.392/.507 in 72 career postseason games. He is the Dodgers' all-time leader with 12 career postseason home runs.

Turner's deal comes roughly a week after the Dodgers signed reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer, making him the highest-paid player in the league. Turner and relief pitcher Blake Treinen are two of last season's mainstays that the team elected to bring back in free agency, as former players Joc Pederson, Enrique Hernández, Pedro Báez, Alex Wood and Jake McGee have all signed elsewhere.

