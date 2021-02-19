SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
SI Insider: Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Extension Makes Sense for Both Sides
SI Insider: Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Extension Makes Sense for Both Sides

Report: Pirates Sign Todd Frazier to Minor-League Deal

Author:
Publish date:

The Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly signed first baseman and third baseman Todd Frazier to a minor-league deal pending a physical, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

If he makes the team, Frazier will make $1.5M. The deal also includes an invitation to major-league spring training, according to Kevin Williams of Shore Sports Network.

Frazier, 35, will be playing for his fifth team over the past five seasons, so long as he makes the roster. He played for both the Rangers and Mets in 2020, hitting .236/.302/.382 slash line with four home runs in 172 plate appearances.

A two-time All-Star, Frazier spent his first five seasons with the Reds, finishing third for the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2012. He hit 108 home runs with the Reds, including 35 in '14 and 40 in '15. He won the 2015 Home Run Derby, which was held at his home park in Cincinnati.

The Reds traded Frazier to the White Sox in December 2015 in a three-team deal with the Dodgers. Chicago traded him to the Yankees before the 2017 trade deadline. He provided a steady veteran presence to New York's Baby Bombers team and helped them get to the postseason. He signed with the Mets in 2018, spent two years there before joining the Rangers before last season. Texas dealt him back to the Mets at the 2020 trade deadline.

Coming off their second straight last place finish, the Pirates are in full rebuild mode. They have not made the postseason since losing to the Cubs in the 2015 NL Wild Card game.

YOU MAY LIKE

Todd Frazier
Play
MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates Sign Todd Frazier to Minor-League Deal

If Frazier makes the team, he will make $1.5M.

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball against Miami Heat forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center.
Play
NBA

De’Aaron Fox and the Kings Are Chasing Consistency

Sacramento's star point guard discusses how opponents have started playing him differently and the most frustrating part of turning the Kings into a winner.

Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette celebrate following the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV win
Play
NFL

Fournette Credits Brady's Pregame Speech for SB LV Win

Fournette said Brady's Super Bowl LV pregame speech gave the Buccaneers the spark they needed.

Oct 22, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) celebrates with wide receiver DeSean Jackson (10) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Play
NFL

Eagles Part Ways With DeSean Jackson, Again

Jackson has recorded the most 60-plus-yard touchdowns (24) in league history and ranks sixth all-time in yards per reception (17.4).

USATSI_15557399
Play
Gambling

NCAA Basketball Saturday Betting Guide: Key Road Tests for Several Top 25 Teams in Action

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo shares the latest betting information and updated odds for several of Saturday's high profile college basketball games.

Big East basketball teams will wear Black Lives Matter patches during the 2020-21 season.
Play
College Basketball

Big East Won't Allow Fans at 2021 Conference Tournament

An allotment of tickets will be made available to friends and special guests.

USATSI_15589992
Play
Gambling

The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Friday, February 19

SI Gambling’s Corey Parson breaks down his NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, props and more.

John Damon was arrested in Florida for driving under the influence.
MLB

Johnny Damon Arrested for DUI in Florida

Damon was arrested for driving under the influence, among other charges, in Florida on Friday morning.