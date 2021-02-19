Pittsburgh Pirates Sign Todd Frazier to Minor-League Deal

The Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly signed first baseman and third baseman Todd Frazier to a minor-league deal pending a physical, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

If he makes the team, Frazier will make $1.5M. The deal also includes an invitation to major-league spring training, according to Kevin Williams of Shore Sports Network.

Frazier, 35, will be playing for his fifth team over the past five seasons, so long as he makes the roster. He played for both the Rangers and Mets in 2020, hitting .236/.302/.382 slash line with four home runs in 172 plate appearances.

A two-time All-Star, Frazier spent his first five seasons with the Reds, finishing third for the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2012. He hit 108 home runs with the Reds, including 35 in '14 and 40 in '15. He won the 2015 Home Run Derby, which was held at his home park in Cincinnati.

The Reds traded Frazier to the White Sox in December 2015 in a three-team deal with the Dodgers. Chicago traded him to the Yankees before the 2017 trade deadline. He provided a steady veteran presence to New York's Baby Bombers team and helped them get to the postseason. He signed with the Mets in 2018, spent two years there before joining the Rangers before last season. Texas dealt him back to the Mets at the 2020 trade deadline.

Coming off their second straight last place finish, the Pirates are in full rebuild mode. They have not made the postseason since losing to the Cubs in the 2015 NL Wild Card game.