Buxton Cracks Tooth on Steak, Will Undergo Root Canal

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Twins outfielder Byron Buxton will be out for the next few days of Spring Training, but his absence won't be due to a typical hamstring strain or shoulder soreness.

Buxton cracked a tooth while eating steak earlier this week, according to Pioneer Press's Betsy Helfand. He will undergo a root canal in the coming days before returning to Minnesota's lineup, and he is expected to be ready for Opening Day on April 1.

Buxton's injury is certainly a strange one, though it's not the most peculiar reason for a player to miss time this spring. Tigers top prospect Spencer Torkleson was held out the lineup for multiple days in early March, heading to the bench after he cut his right index finger on a can of beans.

Buxton has faced a slate of injuries throughout his six-year MLB career, albeit none as strange as his new oral ailment. Minnesota's outfielder played in just 87 games in 2019, tallying just 28 appearances the year prior. But when healthy, Buxton can be a true two-way force. He is one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball, and he posted a solid .844 OPS in 2020. Let's hope we can see Buxton return from his mouth injury sooner than later before logging a full season with Minnesota.

The Twins enter 2021 with three postseason appearances in the last four years. They have not won a playoff series since 2002.