SI.com
MLB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
SI Insider: Matt Olson's Offseason Adjustments at the Plate Have Paid Off in Cactus League
SI Insider: Matt Olson's Offseason Adjustments at the Plate Have Paid Off in Cactus League

MLB to Enforce New Policies to Limit The Use of Foreign Substances on Baseballs

Author:
Publish date:

MLB will institute new protocols this season to crack down on the use of foreign substances on baseballs, according to a memo obtained by ESPN

The memo sent to all 30 MLB teams includes information about inspecting balls taken out of play, analyzing spin rate data and closely monitoring dugouts and clubhouses. 

The new procedures aim to limit the use of foreign substances, such as pine tar, that can increase spin rate,  effectively leading to more strikes. 

The league will examine whether a pitcher's spin rate significantly improves from his "normal" spin rate. According to ESPN, MLB will also test balls taken out of play, both randomly and if officials have reason to suspect wrongdoing. These baseballs will be sent to a third-party lab and will be tracked to the pitcher who used them, the memo says. 

MLB compliance officers will also file daily reports on their observations of team dugouts, clubhouses and batting cages while looking out for foreign substance violations. 

Umpires will continue to monitor for foreign substances during games. 

The ball has been increasingly scrutinized over the last year. An investigation by Sports Illustrated found the 2020 season had a large percentage of baseballs that weighed differently than years prior, effectively giving hitters an advantage. The investigation found these balls had less drag and therefore traveled farther.

As many as 16 venues in the league saw more long home runs than normal in 2020.

YOU MAY LIKE

AEW wrestler MJF walks to the ring
Play
Wrestling

MJF Establishes Himself as One of Wrestling’s Very Best

The 25-year-old has proven there isn’t anyone in the industry who can match him on the microphone.

jimmy-butler
NBA

A Cover Shoot Might Have Revealed Sixers’ Locker Room Drama

“I got the feeling there was something going on,” photographer Jeffery A. Salter says.

honnold-valley-uprising-lead.jpg
Play
Extra Mustard

Alex Honnold Once Took A 45-minute Call While Climbing

Alex Honnold stopped halfway up a 1,500-foot rock formation to take a phone call and eat lunch

Lazio's stadium, the Stadio Olimpico.
Play
Soccer

Mussolini's Great-Grandson Signs Pro Contract With Lazio

Romano Floriani Mussolini, 18-year-old great-grandson of Benito Mussolini, announced his first professional contract with Serie A side Lazio.

nfl-mailbag-kyle-pitts-generational-talent
Play
NFL

Mailbag: Is Kyle Pitts a Generational Talent at Tight End?

Draft season is upon us and the Florida prospect may go where few at his position have before

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams (26) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium.
Play
NFL

Report: Bears, Damien Williams Agree to One-Year Deal

Former Chiefs running back Damien Williams, who opted out of the 2020 season, is reportedly headed to Chicago.

Megan Rapinoe kicks a soccer ball.
Play
Soccer

Rapinoe Testifies in Front of Congress on Gender Pay Gap

Rapinoe said "we don't have to continue to be patient" when addressing the committee on the gender pay gap.

March Madness predictions 2021
Play
College Basketball

Re-Picking Our Men's Sweet 16 Brackets

Who will cut down the nets in Indianapolis? We've revamped our expert brackets after the chaos of the opening weekend.