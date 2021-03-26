Twins Honor Late Bench Coach Mike Bell vs. Braves

The Twins will honor its late bench coach Mike Bell in their game against the Braves. Bell passed away on Friday at the age of 46 after a battle with cancer.

"In his short time with our club, Mike had an indelibly positive impact—not only on the quality of our team on the field, but most importantly upon everyone whom he met," the Twins said in a statement. "Widely respected in our game, all who knew Mike, on and off the field, are better for the experience."

Before Bell's tenure with the Twins, he spent 13 seasons with the Diamondbacks as the vice president of development (2017-19), director of player development (2011-16) minor league field coordinator (2010), and as a minor league manager for three seasons.

The Rangers selected Bell in the first round of the 1993 First-Year Player Draft and played parts of 13 seasons with seven organizations that include minor league affiliates with the Rangers and the Mets. He made his MLB debut in July 2000 with the Cincinnati Reds where he hit two home runs with four RBI in a 19-game span.

Bell was part of a three-generation baseball family that is among the most respected and beloved in the game. His grandfather, Gus, played 15 years in MLB. Bell's father, Buddy, spent 27 years in MLB—nine as a manager and 18 as a player.