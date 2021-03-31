Angel Hernández Loses Race Discrimination Lawsuit Against MLB

SI.com
MLB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Daily Cover: The Glorious Ordeal of Pitchers Hitting is Nearing its End
Daily Cover: The Glorious Ordeal of Pitchers Hitting is Nearing its End

Umpire Ángel Hernández Loses Race Discrimination Lawsuit Against MLB

Author:
Publish date:

NEW YORK (AP) — Umpire Ángel Hernández lost his lawsuit against Major League Baseball alleging racial discrimination.

The Cuba-born Hernández sued in 2017 in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati, a case later moved to New York. Hired as a big league umpire in 1993, he alleged he was discriminated against because he had not been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and had been passed over for crew chief. Hernández was made an interim crew chief last July at the start of the pandemic-delayed shortened season after a dozen umps decided to sit out.

“The court concludes that no reasonable juror could find that MLB’s stated explanation is a pretext for discriminatory motive,” U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken wrote Wednesday in granting MLB’s motion for a summary judgment.

Oetken wrote that MLB picking Alfonso Márquez to work the World Series in 2011 and 2015 was “a promotion that seemingly would not have been made were MLB discriminating on the basis of race or national identity.”

Hernández claimed Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre had animus toward him dating to 2001 and that Torre bypassed Hernández for crew chief and World Series assignments. Hernández cited generally positive Field Evaluation Forms he had received.

“MLB has established beyond genuine dispute seniority and FEF ratings were considered as two of many factors in umpire promotions and were not decisive on their own,” Oetken wrote. “In multiple seasons, Torre rejected white crew chief candidates who had more seniority than the white umpires he promoted.”

“Hernández’s handful of cherry-picked examples does not reliably establish any systematic effort on MLB’s part to artificially deflate Hernández’s evaluations, much less an effort to do so in order to cover up discrimination,” the judge added. “The evidence shows beyond genuine dispute that an umpire’s leadership and situation management carried the day in MLB’s promotion decisions.”

Oetken wrote that Torre made legitimate denials for Hernández.

“The explicit reason MLB offers — that according to Torre, Hernández ‘has not demonstrated the leadership ability and situation-management skills in critical high-pressure roles on a consistent basis’ — is presented in clear and specific terms,” the judge said.

YOU MAY LIKE

Blake Treinen celebrates after a strikeout.
Play
Extra Mustard

Blake Treinen Throws a Scorching 100-MPH Sinker

Treinen also showed off his slider in the Dodgers 6–4 win over the Angels.

Tiger Woods's crashed car in California.
Play
Golf

Detectives Close Tiger Woods Case, Won't Reveal Cause

The Los Angeles County sheriff said that he won't release the cause of Tiger Woods' car accident due to privacy concerns.

Sep 22, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; MLB home plate umpire umpire Angel Hernandez (5) signals during the fifth inning of a game between the Washington Nationals and the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park.
Play
MLB

Angel Hernández Loses Race Discrimination Lawsuit Against MLB

Hernandez alleged he was discriminated against by MLB because he had not been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and had been passed over for crew chief.

USATSI_14627260
Play
Gambling

2021 MLB Futures Bets: World Series Winner, MVP, Cy Young, and Rookie of the Year

SI Fantasy's high stakes guru Shawn Childs, along with SI Gambling editor Ben Heisler share their betting futures plays for the 2021 MLB season.

Nipsey Hussle mural
Play
College Basketball

Nipsey Hussle on Basketball, Iverson’s Crossover, More

On the two-year anniversary of the rapper's death, looking back at a hoops conversation he had months before.

Kota Ibushi celebrates in the ring at Wrestle Kingdom
Wrestling

Kota Ibushi’s Long Road to Becoming NJPW’s Top Champion

At 38, after years of hard work, Kota Ibushi finally holds one of the most prestigious championships in all of wrestling.

mookie-betts-cody-bellinger
MLB

Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger Lead MLB Jersey Sales List

Four of the top five highest-selling jerseys ahead of Opening Day reside in the NL West.

nfl-mailbag-jimmy-garoppolo-trade-compensation
Play
NFL

Mailbag: How Much Would the 49ers Need to Trade Jimmy G?

Here's why the 49ers have a high asking price for their veteran quarterback.